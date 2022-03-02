Free wi-fi rolled out in central city

Christchurch's central city is about to get free wi-fi.

Community-owned fibre broadband provider Enable approached Christchurch City Council last year about rolling out 'Christchurch Free Wi-Fi' at access points within the central business district.

Free public wi-fi is already available at city council libraries and some of its facilities and public spaces. But the new initiative will broaden the coverage.

"We saw this as a great opportunity for the city and really appreciate the social good that Enable will help achieve for our residents," said city council chief executive Dawn Baxendale.

"Having an efficient, reliable and fast public wi-fi network is a fundamental step in further promoting Ōtautahi-Christchurch as an innovative and progressive city."

"Free wi-fi provides open access to the digital network for all residents who spend time in the central city – not just those with data plans."

To deliver the free wi-fi, Enable is installing equipment on existing city council street infrastructure. Photo: Newsline

Enable chief executive Johnathan Eele said the company wanted to make high quality wi-fi access available for all.

"Enable is committed to maximising its fibre infrastructure to deliver financial and social returns to our community and support the realisation of new possibilities across our city," said Eele.

He said it will bring significant social and economic benefits for the city.

"Providing what we believe will be a truly unique free wi-fi experience compared to other cities around New Zealand, due to the quality of the service, is one of the many ways we want to contribute to the growth and vitality of Christchurch."

To get the wi-fi up and running, Enable is installing equipment on city council street infrastructure, such as traffic lights and streetlights.

Enable’s fibre network will connect the access points to the council’s internet service.

ChristchurchNZ general manager destination and attraction Loren Heaphy said free wi-fi will allow businesses and visitors to easily connect with one another.

"With Te Pae now open, this service is helping us move towards becoming a city that hosts national and international business events where conference delegates can easily do business. It also allows us to see where the hot spots in the city are for tourists so we can plan events and visitor information accordingly."

The service is intended to be available to the public from Thursday 30 June, once the testing phase is complete.