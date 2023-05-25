Fresh new choice for Lyttelton supermarket shoppers

Gary McCormick officially opened the new FreshChoice Lyttelton with owners Robin and Cheryl De Thier. Photo: Heidi Slade

Lyttelton’s only supermarket has been transformed with a fresh new look, lower prices and a wider range of products.

The former SuperValue on London St is now a FreshChoice, offering new features, such as an international section, and a larger range of products.

The ribbon was cut at the store yesterday by Lyttelton resident and radio personality Gary McCormick.

The London St store re-opened on Tuesday. Photo: Heidi Slade

Owners Robin and Cheryl De Thier and the FreshChoice Lyttelton team spent 14 hours yesterday preparing for the opening.

“Every ticket in the store had to change,” Robin said.

But he said the long hours were worth it to bring the upgraded range and prices to Lyttelton shoppers.

“The branding change lowers the prices (and) the promotional programme will be better.

“Anything to bring cheaper prices to Lyttelton.”

Robin De Thier beside the new international section. Photo: Heidi Slade

Robin and Cheryl moved to Lyttelton after opening the SuperValue about nine years ago.

The couple were approached by FreshChoice four weeks ago about the rebrand – and Robin felt it was a no-brainer.

“It’s a big investment for us. It’s scrubbed up really well.”

The revamp cost $55,000, which covered all the internal work like turning the previously white cabinets to grey.

Ihorangi Reweti Peters was one of the first customers. Photo: Supplied

FreshChoice head office took care of the outside, Robin said.

McCormick, who has lived in Lyttelton for almost 20 years, was pleased with the new supermarket.

“A town is only as good as its local supermarket,” he said.

“It looks fresher. I always shop here . . . we couldn’t do without a good supermarket.”

McCormick said there were never queues at the store and many staff members had been there for a long time.

McCormick said the new signage is much clearer and the increased amount of stock will useful.

FreshChoice is open from 7am-9pm, seven days a week.