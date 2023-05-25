Fresh new choice for Lyttelton supermarket shoppers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The former SuperValue on London St is now a FreshChoice, offering new features, such as an international section, and a larger range of products.
The ribbon was cut at the store yesterday by Lyttelton resident and radio personality Gary McCormick.
“Every ticket in the store had to change,” Robin said.
But he said the long hours were worth it to bring the upgraded range and prices to Lyttelton shoppers.
“The branding change lowers the prices (and) the promotional programme will be better.
“Anything to bring cheaper prices to Lyttelton.”
The couple were approached by FreshChoice four weeks ago about the rebrand – and Robin felt it was a no-brainer.
“It’s a big investment for us. It’s scrubbed up really well.”
The revamp cost $55,000, which covered all the internal work like turning the previously white cabinets to grey.
McCormick, who has lived in Lyttelton for almost 20 years, was pleased with the new supermarket.
“A town is only as good as its local supermarket,” he said.
“It looks fresher. I always shop here . . . we couldn’t do without a good supermarket.”
McCormick said there were never queues at the store and many staff members had been there for a long time.
McCormick said the new signage is much clearer and the increased amount of stock will useful.
FreshChoice is open from 7am-9pm, seven days a week.