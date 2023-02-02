Fringe theatre Little Andromeda launches its new season

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Launching its new shows for the 2023 season, Little Andromeda Theatre in Christchurch is following through with its fringe theatre reputation, attracting both the public and performers to its regular performances of new and avant-garde productions.
Theatre Founder Michael Bell is proud of the theatre’s achievements to date, having provided a performance space for new and emerging artists, and supplying its faithful followers a regular diet of new talent and fresh ideas.
“There's so many incredible artists in Christchurch and around New Zealand that have got awesome ideas but need a place that they can afford to put it on. And that's cool, yeah, they need a place like this”.
- By John Spurdle