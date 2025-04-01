Get ready to paw-ty in the pool this weekend

Christchurch's eagerly anticipated pooch pool parties will return to the city this weekend.

The annual dog swim event will be split over two days at the Waltham and Templeton summer pools on April 5 and 6.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the pool parties are growing in popularity.

The pooch pool parties will be held on April 5 and 6 at the Waltham and Templeton summer pools. Photo: Christchurch City Council

“The events are a great way to mark the end of summer and we know it’s a much loved day out for the whole family.

“Last year we had a record 893 dogs take the plunge, and it’s shaping up to be another huge weekend for 2025.”

Sponsored by Joe’s Garage, the Waltham session will be on Saturday, April 5, with session times depending on dog size.

Small dogs (up to 46cm) can jump in from 9-10.30am, medium dogs (46-64cm) from 11am-12.30pm, large dogs (over 64cm) from 1-2.30pm, and an open session with no size limit will be held from 3-4.30pm.

The Templeton Summer Pool will be open to all dogs on Sunday, April 6, from 10am-noon.

Cox recommended dogs attend the session best suited to their size.

Dogs must be vaccinated and well-behaved around other canines.

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Free microchipping will be offered at both events to any Christchurch registered dogs. Aldwins Road Vet Clinic staff will be at the Waltham party to promote their clinics.

All proceeds from the pooch pool parties will go to the Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust.

Entry to the Waltham pool will cost $3.80; while Templeton is a gold coin donation.

After the events, the pools will be emptied and cleaned for their winter shutdown period.