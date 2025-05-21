One dead after SH1 crash

The crash has blocked Evans St, State Highway 1, in Timaru this morning. Photo: NZTA

A person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 in South Canterbury this morning.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Evans St, between Pringle and Belfield Sts, Timaru, about 9.50am on Wednesday.

"Part of the road is expected to remain closed until later this afternoon while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination," police said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation."

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash closed SH1 to northbound traffic. The road remains open to southbound traffic.

"Follow directions of emergency services onsite and expect delays in the area," NZTA said.

The detour for northbound traffic is via Hobbs St, then right onto Selwyn St, right onto Old North Rd, and back onto SH1.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Washdyke and Timaru stations were also sent to the scene.