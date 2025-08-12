FreshChoice named as new City2Surf sponsor

FreshChoice marketing co-ordinator Madi Hasselman, Allied Media regional manager Steve McCaughan, FreshChoice executive general manager Tim Cartwright and FreshChoice digital brand manager Jarryd Adams. Photo: Geoff Sloan

FreshChoice has become the principal naming sponsor for the 2026 City2Surf, Christchurch's most iconic fun run.

FreshChoice executive general manager Tim Cartwright said: “Our locally owned and operated supermarkets across Canterbury are proud and excited to support the City2Surf.

"We’re all about our locals and the communities we serve. This is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside the City2Surf to bring people together, promote healthy, active lifestyles, and celebrate the spirit of our region.

"Our local FreshChoice stores are passionate about great food, from fresh produce and quality meats to delicious seafood, and we believe in making it easy for our communities to enjoy fresh, healthy choices every day.

"We see our partnership with the City2Surf as a perfect alignment of our values, encouraging fresh, healthier lifestyles while supporting an event that benefits local charities within our district.”

Allied Media regional manager is very grateful for FreshChoice's support and sees the partnership as a perfect fit.

"I'm really excited to have FreshChoice as our naming sponsor for 2026," McCaughan said.

"Their aims and values align perfectly with the goals of our event."

McCaughan is looking forward to working closely with the FreshChoice team to ensure the 2026 City2Surf is the "most entertaining and fun year ever!"

"We have more entertainment, a fantastic course and great prizes to be won by all," he said.

The City2Surf will be held on March 15, 2026. City2surf.co.nz will be open for entries from October 6, 2025.

There are two distances to choose from - the classic 12km starting at 9am from Latimer square, or the 6km starting from Porritt Park. Both routes traverse the beauty of the Ōtākaro/Avon River along the City to Sea pathway and finish at Rawhiti Domain.