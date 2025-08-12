Julie Andrews dances to her own tune

Julie Andrews says unfortunately she can’t sing like her more famous namesake. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

At 93, Julie Andrews is the oldest of about 100 dedicated volunteers at Christchurch's Transitional Cathedral on Hereford St.​

She has been a volunteer with the Anglican diocese for more than 50 years, and admits sometimes people get her confused with her more famous namesake.

“They look at you twice sometimes. Often, when we get American tourists, they would get a photo with me and then go home and say they got a photo with Julie Andrews.”​

As a young girl, Julie dreamed of joining her school choir.

“I was turned down. I couldn’t sing,” she said.

Her decades of selfless service earned her a nomination for the Canterbury Volunteer Recognition Awards.

The Christ Church Cathedral has been central in Julie’s life.

“I went to St Michael’s Church School in the 1930s. We used to walk hand-in-hand down to the cathedral.”

All five of her children were baptised there.​

Julie trained as a nurse before starting a family, then shifted her focus to voluntary social work – spending about 30 years helping at Christchurch Women’s Hospital and the City Mission.

She also served as a verger at the cathedral, assisting clergy during services.

“I got too old, so I volunteered to work in the gift shop.”

It’s the friendships she has formed through volunteering that Julie values most.

“It’s been my life really, supporting people, making wonderful friends.”

Two friends in particular have become especially dear – fellow volunteers Allison Blackler and Thelma Willett.

“We call ourselves the Wednesday girls,” Julie said.

The trio have volunteered together at the cathedral gift shop for the past two decades, and they’re not shy about ribbing each other.

“She keeps us on the straight and narrow, and tells us if we do something wrong,” Blackler said.

“Are you saying I’m bossy?” Julie responded.

Julie with the Wednesday Girls - Allison, Blackler, left, and Thelma Willett. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The Wednesday Girls love their voluntary roles.

“We get to meet people from different cultures all around the world, it’s great,” Blackler said.

Still, they miss the old days in the original cathedral.

“It was always busy back then, before the earthquake. So many people just wandered in, regardless of what time of the year it was.

“People still stop by (the Transitional Cathedral), just not as many. But we do get tour buses full of tourists quite often,” Julie said.

Tourists are often fascinated by the cardboard design of the building, but Julie has a more practical favourite feature.

“I love the underfloor heating.”

Among her fondest memories is the royal visit in 2014, when Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the Cardboard Cathedral.

“It was so lovely to see them, they smiled at me.”

She also got to talk to Prince Charles, now King Charles and Duchess (now Queen) Camilla when they visited the Cathedral Square site in 2019.

“He said he’ll be back again in 10 years when the cathedral is rebuilt.”​

Julie suffered a stroke a couple of years ago, which has slowed her down slightly, but she has no plans to stop volunteering.

“I’m heading for 100, but as long as my health holds out I’m going to keep coming in as long as I can.”

When asked how she feels about the many lives she has touched over the years, Julie simply said: “I don’t think like that, no. It’s just a way of life.”