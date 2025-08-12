Christchurch Lotto player claims $20.25m prize

Christchurch's newest multi-millionaire has claimed their $20.25 million prize following Saturday night’s Powerball draw.

Lotto NZ confirmed the winner claimed their life-changing prize on Monday. The winning ticket was purchased via MyLotto by the Christchurch person.

Lotto said it would be sharing more information about the win over the coming days.

The Christchurch player’s win included a quarter share of Lotto First Division on top of the $20m Powerball cash prize.

The lucky numbers were 19, 21, 11, 35, 6 and 33. The bonus ball was 27 and the Powerball was 3.

The Powerball prize was $20 million, while the winnings included a quarter share of Lotto First Division at $250,000.

Three other players would also be celebrating after winning $250,000 apiece with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Mt Eden in Auckland and on MyLotto to players in Taupō and Waikato.

Saturday’s winner is the 13th Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

The odds of winning Lotto First Division are about one-in-3.84 million per line. Powerball is even less likely – at about one in 38 million.

The previous largest Powerball prize of the year was claimed in April.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners must fill in an online prize form. Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

-Allied Media