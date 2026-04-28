Help sought to identify trio linked to robbery

The public's help is being sought to identify three people as police investigate a robbery involving a weapon in Christchurch.

On Friday, April 17 police said they were alerted to an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Milton St, Somerfield.

"During the incident, an employee of the premises and a member of the public were threatened with a weapon.

"Thankfully they were uninjured, however are understandably shaken by the incident."

In a statement tonight, police said they wanted to speak to those in the photograph "as we believe they can assist with our investigation".

"If you recognise the people pictured, or have any information that may assist our inquiries, please get in touch with us."

People can contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260417/9520.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media