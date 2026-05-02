Southern schools tournament kicks off for another year

Central Southland has made a strong start to the Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

They edged John McGlashan 19-17 on Thursday.

South Otago recorded a 21-17 win against Hokonui Colleges, and Dunstan accounted for Taieri 24-0.

Both Oamaru schools made a winning start.

Waitaki Boys’ crushed Mt Aspiring 52-12 in Wānaka and St Kevin’s beat Cromwell 43-36 in Oamaru.

In the South Island Boys’ Schools competition, Southland Boys lost 28-22 to Christchurch Boys’ in Invercargill and King’s lost 41-24 to Timaru Boys’ in Dunedin.

Otago Boys’ play Christ’s College in Dunedin on Monday.