Front-runners emerge in Dunedin club competition

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Taieri have quietly emerged as one of the front-runners in division 1 of the Dunedin club rugby competition.
They recorded a comfortable 40-19 win against Southern at Peter Johnstone Park this afternoon.
Centre Josh Whaanga had a standout game. He scored a couple of tries and helped set up his older brother, Matt Whaanga.
But University is the only unbeaten team in the competition. They beat Green Island 40-29 in a top-of-the-table match at Logan Park
Defending champions Kaikorai ran in 10 tries to dispatch Harbour 64-22 at Bishopscourt, and Dunedin eased to a 43-17 win against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo Park.