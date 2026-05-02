Front-runners emerge in Dunedin club competition

Taieri have quietly emerged as one of the front-runners in division 1 of the Dunedin club rugby competition.

Taieri halfback Jak Morton fires off a pass during a division 1 club rugby match against Harbour at Forsyth Barr Stadium last month. FILE PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

They recorded a comfortable 40-19 win against Southern at Peter Johnstone Park this afternoon.

Centre Josh Whaanga had a standout game. He scored a couple of tries and helped set up his older brother, Matt Whaanga.

Green Island took on University in the Dunedin premier club rugby competition at Logan Park on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

But University is the only unbeaten team in the competition. They beat Green Island 40-29 in a top-of-the-table match at Logan Park

Defending champions Kaikorai ran in 10 tries to dispatch Harbour 64-22 at Bishopscourt, and Dunedin eased to a 43-17 win against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo Park.