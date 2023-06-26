Home & Leisure Show starts Friday

The Star Media Home & Leisure Show kicks off from this Friday at the Christchurch Arena.

100 exhibitors under one roof

Organisers say there will be thousands of inspiring home and lifestyle ideas, all under one roof.

The popular event features free parking, free home and leisure show magazine, free designs and free advice.

A free double pass is available in The Star, or download it from www.starhomeshow.kiwi.

There will be exclusive show specials throughout the event, and the chance to win some major prizes.

Sunday features a live onsite Cosy Home auction. More information and details can be found at The Star Home and Leisure Show website and Facebook page.

By Geoff Sloan