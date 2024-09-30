Hornby women sport new styles for fashion show

Lee-Ann Waho and Penny Osborne with stylist Vicki McMillan (middle). The third recipient, Tracey Buunk, was overseas. Photo: Supplied

Three Hornby women have received style makeovers in recognition of their service to the community.

The Fashion Forecast and Proud to Be awards have been held every year at The Hub Hornby since 2019.

The Hub Hornby senior centre manager Jason Marsden said the Proud to Be initiative was started to celebrate people in the community who work behind the scenes in Hornby.

"Proud to Be is all about pride in the community and pride in who they are, through their own journey and what they do," said Marsden.

"It’s a really broad base. Anyone can be nominated for anything."

Dozens of residents were nominated for the awards, with three selected as recipients.

More than 400 people attended the Fashion Forecast and Proud to Be awards this month. Photo: Supplied

They were Tracey Buunk from 126 On The Corner, Penny Osborne from Gilberthorpe School and The Hub’s Christmas gift wrapping, and Le-Anne Waho from Gilberthorpe School.

The women were awarded a style makeover with stylist Vicki McMillan and the opportunity to walk down the runway at the show.

Buunk did her reveal virtually as she was overseas.

About 10 of the hub’s retailers participated in the event, including Stirling Sports, Cotton On Body, and Pagani.

The hub staff, retail partners, management team and customers were in the line-up of models for the show, which more than 400 people attended.

All of the funds raised went to Christchurch charity Dress for Success.

Dress for Success supports women to find and keep work. It provides appropriate clothing, a network of support and career development tools to help them succeed in work and life.