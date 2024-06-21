House fires in central Christchurch and Culverden keep crews busy overnight

Flames from the Worcester Street house fire. Photo: Chris Lynch Media / chrislynchmedia.com

Firefighters spent over four hours battling a blaze at a vacant house in central Christchurch last night, while a person was taken to hospital after a fire at a North Canterbury property.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews were called to the two-storey house on Worcester St about 10.45pm on Thursday.

Then about 11.20pm two crews were sent to a fire at a Culverden property. One person sustained burns and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

When crews arrived at the Worcester St house, the fire was already “well involved”, Fenz said. It took them more than four hours to extinguish the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said the house, between Barbadoes St and Fitzgerald Ave, was vacant.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

A neighbour told chrislynchmedia.com the property at 226 Worcester St was “an old abandoned house that tends to have homeless people squatting in it”.

Another resident told Chris Lynch Media the property has been empty since the 2011 earthquake.

“Over the past few years the property has been frequented by homeless people and the council have been notified but nothing has ever been done about it," the resident told Chris Lynch Media.

"The property has been hit by arson several times now and should had been demolished years ago however it still stands and is very much a haven to our homeless.

“The homeless people that were always around the property used to light fires to keep themselves warm.”

Fire investigators will be at both properties this morning.