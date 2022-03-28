Inner city suburb a hotspot for street art

Photos: Newsline

A Christchurch suburb is becoming a hotspot for street art with dozens of new murals on its walls and buildings.

While the central city has its fair share of vibrant street art, Sydenham is now becoming notable for its high concentration and eclectic range of murals.

Some have been privately commissioned by local businesses or building owners and others have been funded by ratepayers or supported through the Christchurch Art Gallery and various Christchurch City Council funds.

"There’s some amazing street art tucked away in Sydenham," said Kiri Jarden, who is the principal community arts advisor at the city council.

"It’s always had a creative scene and now there are at least five art galleries in the area, including Fiksate Studio and Gallery, dedicated to street and contemporary urban art. It’s becoming a real hub."

A range of murals can be seen in the area between Moorhouse Ave, Brougham St, Durham St and Waltham Rd. One of the most recent is the commercial mural The Hirer, created for a local furniture business by high-profile street artist Dcypher last year.

There are also works by distinctive urban artist Jacob Yikes and a murals created as part of festivals like From the Ground Up in 2013 and Rise in 2014.

Sydenham is also home to one of the city's older murals which dates back to 1988 and depicts two football players, one in an Arsenal shirt and the other a West Ham United shirt.

Originally painted on the wall of a private courtyard, the football themed mural emerged into the public sphere after some nearby buildings were demolished following the earthquakes.

