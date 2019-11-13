Man and woman charged with Hornby murder

Two people are facing a murder charge after the death of a man in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby.

Jared Little, who was in his 30s, died after being assaulted at a property in Skerten Ave on October 20 this year, police say.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford, of Christchurch, said today that a woman aged 25 and a 22-year-old man are in custody.

They are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Police are working closely with Mr Little's family and providing support.

Det Insp Ford said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, but the investigation is ongoing.

"We still want to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on (03) 363-7400.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.