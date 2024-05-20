Man arrested after attempted 'smash and grab' at mall

Eastgate Shopping Centre. Photo: Facebook

A man has been arrested after an attempted "smash and grab" at the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Christchurch on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody about 9.45am following the incident at the mall.

The alleged offender attempted to break an external window of a store with an object but was unsuccessful, the spokesperson said.

Chris Lynch Media reported the man was trying to break into Pascoes Jewellers.

The spokesperson said the man was watched by members of the public who monitored his movements and called police.

"Police units arrived at the scene shortly, and the suspect was quickly located and apprehended by our staff.

"Police enquiries are ongoing with charges being considered."