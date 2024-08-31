Keely crowned International Rose of Tralee in Ireland

New Zealand Rose of Tralee winner Keely O'Grady in Invercargill after she received her title at the Ascot Park Hotel in May. Photo: Otago Daily Times

A journey which began in Invercargill has led to an international award.

Four months ago, Keely O’Grady, 21, of Christchurch, was awarded the New Zealand 2024 Rose of Tralee title in Invercargill.

She entered the event after years of encouragement from her father "to stay connected to her Irish culture."

Earlier this month, Ms O’Grady was crowned the 2024 International Rose of Tralee at the conclusion of the festival in County Kerry in Ireland.

Ms O’Grady said her father was shocked that she had won but was also happy and very proud of her.

"Winning the title means a lot to him because even though I've been raised in New Zealand all my life, Irish culture and Irishness has been so important to him," she said.

"For much of his life, he has actively celebrated this through me by encouraging me to learn about his Irish culture."

Her father’s family hailed from County Wicklow and she attributed a childhood "growing up around Irish sport, Irish music, and especially Irish dance" to them.

"There is a big sense of pride for my country that comes with holding this title."

She beat 31 other contestants in one of Ireland's largest festivals.