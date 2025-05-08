Watch: Uber backs out of responsibility for damage

Steve Pawson wants to find the Uber Eats driver who knocked over a fence pillar at his property - but the company will not help.

Steve Pawson.

He has been trying for more than two months to contact the driver, so he can receive payment for the $2000 excess his insurance will not cover.

But he said Uber refused to give him the driver’s contact information or make contact with the driver due to its privacy policy.

Pawson wants to highlight the problem to other Uber users and landlords.

“I can afford this, okay, but I want people to know that if an Uber driver does come onto your property and causes damage, then good luck about getting information about the driver if they drive off,” he said.

The driver knocked over the brick fence pillar at Pawson’s Farrington Ave, Bishopdale, rental property while backing out the driveway after dropping off a Burger Station order just after 10pm on February 17.

Pawson asked Uber if they could contact the driver, only named as Dulip on the app, so insurance details could be exchanged.

He could only make the request through the Uber app as there is no publicly listed New Zealand phone number or email for the company.

Pawson said he received a message response on the app stating Uber could not take any action due to its privacy policy.

“I understand looking after privacy, but Uber also needs to understand some pragmatism and customer relations.

"They know full well who the driver is, so all I’m asking them to do is get a hold of him and ask him to call me.”

Pawson also asked Burger Station and his insurance company to ask Uber for the driver’s details, but the companies were also turned down for the same reason.

“When one of Uber’s drivers does something wrong and doesn’t own up, they should be helping their customer find a solution,” Pawson said.

Uber did not respond to requests for comment.