Tackled and trampled - but still smiling after training with the Linwood Bulls

Sports reporter Sam Coughlan grapples with Linwood halfback Ben O’Donovan. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Sports journo and footballer Sam Coughlan has been punched while trying out boxing, pummelled at rugby league training and avoided embarrassing himself at a Christchurch United football practice. This week he reports on his visit to Linfield Park to train with Metro rugby champions Linwood Bulls.

I thought my previous experience training with the Hornby Panthers would prepare me for another oval-ball code.

I was wrong.

Even though it was a slightly lighter training session for the Bulls, I was still left battered, bruised and exhausted, but somehow feeling good.

We split into groups of nine or 10, with a mix of premier and colts players plus one very average reporter, and rotate around a series of skill stations.

Station one was a simple three-on-two passing drill designed to put a player into a gap, with little defending.

I can run, catch and pass so I didn’t have much difficulty until we hit station two – securing a newly-formed ruck.

Here, one player ran the ball into three defenders holding tackle bags, while two teammates ran in support.

I began with holding the tackle bags, trying to provide an obstacle for the support players, and got an immediate taste of the sheer power of these guys – forced back like I’m not even there and stumbling to the ground.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

I didn’t plant my feet properly, but honestly, it wouldn’t have made a difference.

To add injury to insult, one burly colts players who was cleaning me out stepped hard on my foot – metal studs and all. I can already tell it’s going to hurt tomorrow.

Next, it’s station three which every player dreads. Fitness.

I squared off against premier halfback Ben O’Donovan, trying to wrestle each other onto our backs from a kneeling position. Unsurprisingly, I was flipped more than once.

We do that in between sets of army crawls, a mini-bronco, and ‘down-ups’ – running to a point, then turning and lying flat on the ground before getting up again and running back to the start to repeat the dose.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

It was relentless with no breaks and by the end, I was clinging to my base fitness just to keep going.

Unfortunately, two stations still remained.

At station four we focus on lower tackling heights, alternating between an attacker jogging into a kneeling defender, or defender tackling a stationary attacker.

Finally, at station five it was back to contact work – one player takes the ball into contact with his team-mates cleaning out and securing possession.

Over the 90-minute session, there was a lot to absorb – tackle technique, body position, ball security – all complicated by the fact my only previous rugby experience was a single season at primary school, aged nine.

Still, I caught a glimpse team’s unity and the brotherhood that fuels the Linwood Bulls.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

We wrap up the session with a few claps and a raucous chant of “Bulls, baby!”

It was a fitting end to a brutal but memorable experience.

• Next week, Coughlan is hoping for less pain when he hits the netball court to train with Technical A