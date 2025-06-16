Power outage affects 292 properties in Christchurch

Hundreds of Christchurch properties went without power after an unplanned outage struck parts of the city on Monday morning.

The outage started at 4.53am, affecting 292 properties in Belfast, Harewood, and Northwood. The city had a low of 3 deg C this morning.

Orion told chrislynchmedia.com the cause of the outage was still under investigation, but staff were on-site working to restore power safely.

By 7.05am, 50 properties had been reconnected, with the rest expected to have power restored by about 9.56am, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

The outage impacted residents on several streets, including Atap Place, Clearwater Ave, East Stream Lane, Eminence Drive, Gardiners Rd, Harts Creek Lane, Hebe Lane, Johns Rd, Kaikainui Lane, Karos Lane, Manggis St, Mayfly Lane, Rotoiti Lane, Stella Close, Tanjong Lobang Cres, Waterview Court, and Waterway Lane.

Orion said it appreciated the patience of affected residents and would provide updates on its website as more information became available.