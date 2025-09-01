Killer 6.0 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

Hundreds were feared dead and injured in a earthquake of magnitude 6 that struck Afghanistan's rugged northeastern province of Kunar, authorities said, as rescuers combed the rubble of homes in a hunt for survivors.

Early reports showed 30 dead in a single village, the health ministry said, but added that accurate casualty figures had yet to be gathered in an area of scattered hamlets with a long history of earthquakes and flooding.

"The number of casualties and injuries is high, but since the area is difficult to access, our teams are still on site," health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said in a statement.

Hundreds of injured were taken to hospital, said Najibullah Hanif, the provincial information head, with figures likely to rise as reports arrived from remote areas with few roads.

Rescuers were working in several districts of the mountainous province where the midnight Sunday (local time) quake hit at a depth of 10km, to level homes of mud and stone on the border with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, officials said.

Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

A series of earthquakes in its west killed more than 1000 people last year, underscoring the vulnerability of one of the world’s poorest countries to natural disasters.