Call for bakers to donate to annual appeal

By Dellwyn Moylan

The aroma of freshly baked cookies, slices, cakes, loaves and muffins will be wafting through the kitchens of many caring Cantabrians over the next few days as they prepare for Bake My Day.

The biennial event sees people bake and make homemade cards, which are then delivered by Safer Families Ashburton to older members of the community nominated to receive the little packages of care and kindness.

Safer Families co-ordinator Anna Arrowsmith said about 100 packages were delivered last time they ran this project and the baking is very well received.

The idea behind the baking is to show gratitude to the recipients for their contribution to the community, as well as being a highlight in their day.

The project is run as part of Elder Abuse Awareness Week from June 15 to 22.

‘‘Along with the baking and card we also take a bookmark about elder abuse,’’ Arrowsmith said.

‘‘Sadly in our community older members are being abused physically, emotionally, socially and financially. Often they don’t know who to turn to or where to get help,’’ Arrowsmith said.

Elder abuse can lead to serious physical injuries and long-term psychological consequences.

Age Concern New Zealand says elder abuse was prevalent in New Zealand but often not reported.

Kiwis can all play a part in speaking up, so older folk can be free from the fear, mental anguish, emotional pain, and distress the elder abuse causes.

‘‘There are some very lonely people out there and so being able to drop of the baking to them is great. Sometimes the visit is just as important as the baking,’’ Arrowsmith said.

Baking, cards and cupcakes given for a previous Bake My Day event. PHOTO: SAFE FAMILILES ASHBURTON

If Arrowsmith sees something that needs addressing when dropping off the baking, she will work with the person to get them help.

Some schools are already on board with the project with pupils making cards and baking.

Arrowsmith is also looking for people to put forward the names of those they think might like to receive some of the home made goodies.