Volunteer honoured for getting club back on track

Rick Houghton outside the club in his trademark sweatshirt. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A big effort to keep a small BMX club alive has seen Rick Houghton recognised for his dedication.

The North Avon Christchurch BMX Club, based at Bexley Reserve off Pages Rd in Bexley, was left struggling after the February 2011 earthquake devastated its facility.

Life member Nigel Mahan led the charge to rebuild the wrecked facility from scratch until his untimely death in 2021.

Following Mahan’s death, Houghton stepped up to lead the club’s revival, helping its 40 members get back on track.

“I didn’t want to see it end. I didn’t want the facility to revert back to a wasteland. And it just takes somebody to do it,” he said.

For his efforts, Houghton was named volunteer of the year at Sport Canterbury’s Sport and Recreation Awards.

“I was highly embarrassed. I really didn’t think I was going to win,” he said.

Judges praised his “incredible dedication, generosity and tireless efforts,” saying his contribution has made a lasting impact on the BMX community.

Houghton said the award was recognition for the often-overlooked sport of BMX, especially as he was up against volunteers from more high-profile sports like rugby, hockey, and bowls.

Houghton was quick to point out he is one of a six person committee which oversees the facility.

“They put me up for volunteer of the year, but we all do it.”

Originally from Leyland, England, Houghton moved to Christchurch with his family in 2005 to take a job with ENGCO consulting engineers.

A structural draftsman, he has contributed to many of the city’s post-quake rebuilds, including the Westpac Christchurch Central on Cashel St and developments along The Terrace.

His involvement with the BMX club began almost by accident.

“We live in Parklands, and my wife sent me down here with our two boys during a give-it-a-go day about nine years ago.”

The boys quickly took to the sport, and Houghton, a keen mountain biker since his 20s, got tired of just watching.

Rick Houghton on the BMX track. Photo: Geoff Sloan

“I thought, I can do this – there’s nothing difficult about it.”

Now 53, he’s also the reigning men’s over-50 national pump track champion, a title he has held for the past two years. He will defend it again in Rotorua in September.

Volunteering runs in the family. His wife, Jane, is chair of the Shirley Boys’ High School PTA, while sons Andrew and Thomas are both volunteer cadets with Hato Hone St John.

“It’s just part of our life,” Houghton said.

In 2023, the club completed a $650,000 sealed pump track next to its existing site. The 2500sq m all-weather facility, named the Nigel Mahan Pump Track, was gifted to the city council, which now maintains it.

Houghton said the public-access pump track was popular, slowly helping to raise the club’s profile in the east.

“It just feels like we can’t we can’t let this club go, because of all the work Nigel did.”

Rick Houghton and his son and Andrew, 15, hard at work during round 1 of the Winter Pump Track Series last weekend. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Houghton said he draws inspiration from club founder and life member Roy Leaning, who is in his 70s and still rides from time to time.

“He rolls off the gate and cruises around at his own pace,” he said.

“When I first started racing at the club, Roy used to absolutely whip the pants off me.”

Asked if he sees himself doing the same one day, Houghton smiled: “Hopefully, hopefully.”