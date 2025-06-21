Dunedin men's premier rugby round 13 wrap-up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taieri toppled Dunedin 20-0 at Peter Johnstone Park today in what was a top-of-the-table-clash.
The Eels led 20-0 at halftime.
The second half was an arm wrestle with neither team able to score.
The win saw Taieri leapfrog Dunedin at the top of the standings.
Southern beat Green Island 31-15 at Bathgate Park to consolidate their spot in the top six.
Kaikorai first five Ben Miller kicked four penalties to help his side secure a crucial 24-20 win against Harbour at Watson Park.
The other match was a one-sided affair. University dispatched Zingari-Richmond 71-14.
It was not a particularly polished display but it was an important win for University who sit one point outside the playoff spots.