Cantabrians react to Scott Robertson's ABs axing

Scott Robertson has been axed as All Blacks coach. Photo: File image

There has been a mixed reaction in parts of red and black country following the shock axing of All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the 51-year-old had departed the position following a recent end-of-season review.

A process would commence immediately to find Robertson's replacement, NZR said on Thursday afternoon.

The NZ Herald reported the "scathing" post-season review outlined dissatisfaction among senior players around the All Blacks coaching, culture and environment.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, NZR chair David Kirk said the "trajectory" of the All Blacks was not on track.

"The All Blacks are not on track the way they need to be on track for the 2027 World Cup," he said.

In a statement, Robertson said coaching the All Blacks had been an honour and that he was "gutted by the outcome".

"I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead," he said.

Robertson took over as head coach of the national team in 2024, with his appointment confirmed a year earlier, despite his predecessor Ian Foster still at the helm.

His elevation to the coaching position was a largely popular one, particularly in Canterbury, where he led the Crusaders to seven Super Rugby championships.

There was a range of feeling on the streets of central Christchurch, following news of Robertson's departure.

A Rolleston woman told RNZ she felt the move was hasty, laying blame with how the governing body was run.

"Bureaucracy, the hierarchy and the juxtaposition of people in the rugby union really appals me," she said.

"I think he should've been given another chance."

RNZ spoke to a couple of patrons at central city sports bar The Loft.

One man said the news had come as a surprise.

"The words we're seeing from [senior players], maybe it's warranted. It's very unlike the All Blacks to do such an act," he said.

"Maybe the time is right, to bring someone else in."

He endorsed a move to replace Robertson with Highlanders and former Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

A fellow patron also hoped Joseph would be appointed.

"I think in the modern age you do have to listen to the experienced members of a team," he said.

"I think it's fair to be able to take the feedback that's come over the last six months from some of the key members of the squad. If it means that Razor and [others] lose their jobs for the good of New Zealand Rugby then I think it's fair."

Another woman was shocked by the announcement.

"I feel a little sorry for him. I thought he was doing all right. And I like his dancing," she said.

"Give him a chance."

The All Blacks won 10 of 14 tests four during Robertson's first year in charge.

Last year the team clinched 10 wins from their 13-test programme.

The season was ultimately marred by three stinging defeats, including a historic test loss in Argentina, a record-breaking hammering at the hands of the Springboks, and defeat to England at Twickenham on the end of year tour.