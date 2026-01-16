Should Jamie Joseph be the next All Blacks coach?

‘‘This guy!’’ Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph (left) is one of those named as a possible replacement for former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson who was sacked yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Highlanders fans need to brace for the bittersweet possibility of coach Jamie Joseph becoming the next man to coach the All Blacks.

Joseph shapes as the leading contender to replace All Blacks coach Scott Robertson following the bombshell confirmation of Robertson’s dumping yesterday.

While Joseph could not be reached for comment, and chairman Peter Kean said it was too soon to speculate if the Highlanders might need a new coach, it is clear Joseph has the strongest case to become All Blacks coach.

Robertson, seen as the golden boy when he ascended to the top job following a period of utter dominance with the Crusaders, was discarded in unprecedented fashion two years into a four-year contract.

It followed two seasons of underwhelming results, the departure of two assistant coaches and a set of reportedly scathing reviews from several senior players.

Former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. PHOTO: AP

Attention immediately turns to a replacement just 20 months out from the World Cup.

Joseph was the other man interviewed for the All Blacks job three years ago. He was promoted to the second-tier All Blacks XV role last year after previously coaching the Māori All Blacks, and he has capital in the bank after winning the Super Rugby title with an unfancied Highlanders team in 2015 and spending eight years in the international arena with Japan.

His future is likely to be linked to that of longtime running mate Tony Brown, who is on the Springboks coaching staff but is understood to have a get-out clause if New Zealand Rugby is willing to sign the cheque.

The Otago Daily Times understands there is also a strong chance outgoing Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will be sounded out for a wide-ranging role to help the new coach.

If Joseph becomes the fifth man from Otago to coach the All Blacks, there will be plenty of smiles in Highlanders country, but the club will also be left scrambling just weeks out from the new Super Rugby season.

It may be that Joseph, if successful, stays with the Highlanders for a short period before his assistant coaches take over, and the club looks for a permanent head coach for 2027.

More will be revealed in the coming days, NZR chairman David Kirk saying yesterday a new coach would be appointed as soon as possible.

Kirk largely stayed positive about Robertson and his "passion" for the All Blacks, but acknowledged a wide-ranging review, including consistent feedback from the players, and frustrations at inconsistent performances forced NZR’s hand.

"We weren’t seeing the trajectory we wanted," Kirk said.

He denied the removal of Robertson was an example of player power.

Kirk felt the players provided "thoughtful" contributions to the review, and it was the NZR board that made the call after a board meeting lasting 2-3 hours.

Vern Colter. PHOTO: ODT FILES

He said he was not concerned it would split the squad.

NZR would "cast the net wide" for a new coach, who would "highly likely" be able to appoint his own assistants.

Robertson issued a press release, though his own media communications outlet.

"Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life," Robertson said.

"I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead.

Dave Rennie. PHOTO: ODT FILES

"Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback. My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

"As you can imagine, I am gutted by this outcome. I care deeply about this team."

The contenders

Jamie Joseph: Highlanders and All Blacks XV coach widely seen as the No 1 option for the top job. Won Super Rugby title in 2015 with an unfancied Highlanders team, and coached Japan for eight years.

Joe Schmidt. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Has plenty of international experience, including 10 seasons in French rugby and coaching Scotland for four years. Led Blues to Super Rugby title in 2024.

Dave Rennie: Coached Chiefs for six seasons then Wallabies for three years. Now coaching Kobe Steelers in Japan.

Joe Schmidt: Former long-serving Leinster and Ireland coach has previously worked with the All Blacks as a selector/mentor. About to finish a spell as Wallabies coach.

