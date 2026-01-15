Scott Robertson 'gutted' over ABs axing

Scott Robertson has been sacked as All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has been dumped.

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the news this afternoon but says a replacement has not yet been appointed.

A process to recruit a new head coach - Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph is the consensus favourite - will begin immediately.

“The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks’ progress over the first two seasons,'' NZR chairman David Kirk said.

"The team are set to play a significant 2026 schedule and the tournament in 2027 remains the key goal.

“We’ve taken an extensive look at the team’s progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward. Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as head coach.

“On behalf of New Zealand Rugby I would like to thank Scott for his contribution to the All Blacks. As always, he has continued to put the All Blacks first and we respect that he has done the hard but right thing in agreeing to depart.

“His passion for the team as both a player and coach is evident and his commitment to and involvement in rugby in New Zealand at every level over a long period is significant. We wish him well for the future.”

NZR would begin the head coach recruitment process immediately and would provide an update in the coming days.

In a statement this afternoon, Robertson said he was "gutted".

"Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life. I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead.

"Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback. My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

Scott Robertson says he is gutted at being dumped as All Blacks coach. Photo: Getty

"I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup.

"As you can imagine, I am gutted by this outcome. I care deeply about this team.

"Given the sensitivity of this situation I will not be making any further comment."

Scott Robertson says he is gutted after being axed as All Blacks coach. Photo: Getty

His sacking follows an underwhelming couple of seasons for the All Blacks, the departure of two assistant coaches and reports of disgruntled senior players giving feedback in a scathing review.

Joseph, the Highlanders and All Blacks XV coach, is the clear front-runner for the job, though former Wallabies and Chiefs coach Dave Rennie could also be sounded out.

If Joseph takes the role — just 20 months out from a World Cup — the assumption is NZR will be asked to do everything possible to get his former long-time assistant, Tony Brown, out of the South African rugby and into the All Blacks coaching staff.

It could mean the Highlanders are left scrambling for a coach this season unless Joseph is allowed to stay in Dunedin for all or part of the Super Rugby season.

1News is reporting the review into Robertson’s coaching and leadership has prompted NZR chairman David Kirk to move to end Robertson’s tenure.

Is Jamie Joseph set to be named as coach of the All Blacks? Photo: Gregor Richardson

There has been plenty of concern over the direction of the All Blacks, who have seven games in two years under Robertson, and last season suffered a record loss to the Springboks.

Many players believed Robertson had “lost the dressing room”, 1News claimed.

Robertson's short tenure was marred by turmoil.

Just eight months into his reign, assistant coach Leon MacDonald abruptly handed in his resignation ahead of the tour to South Africa, citing differences in attacking philosophy and coaching direction.

This was followed by back-to-back defeats in the republic.

Under Robertson, the All Blacks also suffered their heaviest defeat in history, humiliated by the Springboks 43-10 in Wellington and were beaten on Argentinian soil for the first time.

However, the Razor era hasn't all been doom and gloom. The All Blacks managed to keep the Eden Park streak intact with a gutsy victory over South Africa, and maintained New Zealand's two-decade Bledisloe Cup dominance.

With Robertson overseeing the side, the All Blacks have had a 74 percent win rate, with 20 wins from 27 tests.