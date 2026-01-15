All Blacks coaching set-up under major pressure

Something is rumbling in the All Blacks camp and it could have big ramifications for Scott Robertson.

New Zealand Rugby is soon expected to reveal some details regarding the internal review into the All Blacks following an underwhelming season, the departure of assistant coach Jason Holland and speculation of unhappiness in the camp.

New Zealand Herald rugby writer Liam Napier yesterday reported pressure was mounting on NZR to "instigate major changes" to a coaching team led by Scott Robertson.

Robertson and key assistant Scott Hansen, his former Crusaders right-hand man, were understood to be at the centre of feedback following "internal frustrations" from players and support staff, Napier wrote.

Senior players, in particular, were said to be disgruntled over various elements of coaching, culture and environment.

The All Blacks do not have a history of jettisoning coaches before their contract is up.

Ian Foster was under intense pressure following a massive dip in form by his team, and while NZR moved to appoint Robertson in advance, Foster still saw out his contract and came within a whisker of winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Having lost two assistant coaches already, Robertson would be under immense pressure to form a settled staff if NZR decided further change in the support crew was required.

If board chairman David Kirk — effectively the kingmaker, as NZR does not yet have a permanent chief executive following the departure of Mark Robinson — leads a push to replace Robertson, or if the coach himself seeks the exit if his assistant coach is sacrificed, it will be a seismic development.

The All Blacks have a massive year ahead, including the Greatest Rivalry tour to South Africa, and there is a World Cup in 2027.

It might be premature to start talking of replacements but Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph, who led the All Blacks XV on their northern tour and is understood to have received warm reviews from players, clearly looms large.

Joseph and former Wallabies and Chiefs coach Dave Rennie shape as the leading contenders if big change is coming.

If, as seems more likely, changes are only made to the assistant staff, it is hard to see Joseph or Rennie joining Robertson’s team.

There has previously been speculation former Highlanders first five Nick Evans, who has extensive coaching experience in England, could be a contender for a support role.

It might not just be the All Blacks coaching staff under scrutiny.

The Herald is reporting their best player, loose forward Ardie Savea, is exploring his options while on sabbatical in Japan and may not return to New Zealand if coaching changes are not made.

Savea delivered "strong feedback" to Kirk during the grand slam tour, the Herald reported.