Annual whale survey reaches halfway point

The annual count tracks whales as they swim past the Kaikōura coastline. Photo: Supplied

Fifty-one humpback whales have been spotted in The Great Kaikōura Whale Count so far this year.

The annual count, which is run by The Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute, tracks whales as they swim past the Kaikōura coastline.

The count is currently at the midway point and will run until the end of June.

Alongside the humpback whales, Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute director Dr Jody Weir said they had also seen several sperm whales, orca and a southern right whale.

Weir said this year they have 62 volunteers taking part and more than 90 visitors at the spotting hill from which they predominately tracked the whales.

Sunday had been a great midpoint day for the count, she said.

"In the first five minutes we already had five humpbacks recorded from the spotting hill, so quite remarkable."

They also had a family fun day running, where children could enjoy whale and dolphin crafts, a bouncy castle and mini golf.