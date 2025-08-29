Globetrotting Germans give up bid to buy neighbouring property

Stefan Huy and Bruni Gebauer-Huy are selling their two-bedroom home at auction. The property can only be accessed by stairs. Photo: Supplied

Husband and wife travel writers Stefan Huy and Bruni Gebauer-Huy are selling their beloved Christchurch home after failing to solve a long-running dispute with the city council.

The German journalists have spent more than a decade negotiating with Christchurch City Council to buy a vacant plot next door to their house at 1 Kinsey Tce in Clifton Hill.

The couple had wanted to build a driveway through the land to their house, which is only accessible via a staircase, OneRoof reported.

​However, the city council, which owns the 1140sq m section overlooking the sea, has decided to list the property for sale by auction.

Stefan told OneRoof they could not make any unconditional bids for the land because they are not citizens and do not live in New Zealand full-time.

The 1140sqm land for sale at 1 Kinsey Terrace. In the background is Stefan and Bruni's house. Photo: Supplied

Under the current foreign ban, which came into effect after the couple bought their two-bedroom Clifton home, any property purchases they make would require approval from the Overseas Investment Office.

​Stefan said the auction had killed off their dreams of future-proofing their home for when they get older, so they too have decided to sell, albeit reluctantly.

The couple are currently in Germany, where they are on assignment for a travel and motor magazine.

​The property has an RV of $810,000.

Said listing agent Rod Cross of New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty: “It’s an opportunity for somebody to roll up their sleeves and prepare the property to its former glory, if you like. Do some renovations or build your own dream.”

Stefan said the couple had tried everything to get a deal over the line with the city council.

Photo: Supplied

He said they made offers well above market value (based on an independent valuation) and were willing to give the drive access as a right of way free of charge to a successful buyer of the property next door.

“Now we are at the end of our tether. What the earthquake failed to do, the council has now achieved: We have to leave our home after 36 years.”

Stefan told OneRoof the foreign buyer ban had hit the couple hard.

“We are travel writers and have specialised in New Zealand and the South Pacific for almost 40 years. We spend four to five months in New Zealand every year, but we also have to take on assignments in Europe to make a living in our profession. However, we are rarely in New Zealand for more than (the requisite) 183 days.”

City council head of facilities Bruce Rendall told OneRoof: “The council considered a range of sale methods, including deadline sale. An auction was selected as it provides a transparent process that allows all interested parties to compete on equal terms. To further ensure that all parties can compete, a standard marketing period was used, and the council will not consider bringing forward the auction date.”