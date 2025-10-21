Scrub fire out near Christchurch Airport

Crews have put out a fire on an overbridge near Christchurch Airport, which has closed part of State Highway 1.

Crews from airport and Ilam stations were called to the vegetation blaze near Memorial Ave about 2.15pm today.

Smoke could be seen coming from an area under the road's Gateway Bridge.

The fire started on a median strip, then spread to an embankment between the suburbs of Harewood and Russley.

It is causing major traffic delays and the southbound lane is closed near the Memorial Ave offramp.

The northbound lanes on SH1 remained open, but authorities said caution is needed when travelling through the area.

Christchurch is under a strong wind watch until 6pm and Fire and Emergency urged people not to do anything that could spark a blaze.

Further north, crews were also dealing with a fast-moving vegetation fire in Hapuku, near Kaikoura.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) received a report that hedge was on fire in Bay Paddock Rd at 1.36pm today.

It then spread and threatened nearby homes, prompting evacuations.

At least 12 fire trucks from Kaikōura, Waiau, Conway Flat, Flaxbourne, Seddon, Awatere and Blenheim were sent to the scene.

The blaze was contained this afternoon, but crews were monitoring flare-ups to protect property.

It comes as Fenz urges people to delay any outdoor fires they have planned from this week through until the end of Monday, Labour Day.

MetService issued strong wind warnings for much of the country today, with further warnings expected on Thursday and strong winds likely to continue through to Labour Day.

Fenz deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said the wind presented a heightened fire risk right through to the end of the long weekend.

"These conditions will keep fire danger elevated across many parts of New Zealand through the Labour Day long weekend.

"While vegetation may appear green, this can be deceptive - dead fuels, such as grass and leaves, remain present and can ignite easily.

"A fire in these conditions would spread very quickly and be difficult for our crews to be able to control. These crews may already be stretched responding to weather-related callouts.

"The high winds may also make it difficult for air operations to take place, further hampering our ability to control any fires that break out."

Stiffler says 98% of wildfires in New Zealand are started by people.

"What we need the public to do is delay lighting any new fires, particularly over the next few days.

"Even though there will be more benign conditions on Wednesday, any fires lit then would have a high chance of reigniting when the wind picks up again on Thursday.

"People need to check their previous outdoor fires to prevent reignition, and to keep checking them over the coming days.

"They should dig right down into the site or rake it to open it up and then put some water on it to make sure it is absolutely out."

Areas of most concern include Canterbury, Southland, Marlborough, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay.

"While some rain is forecast, it is unlikely to fall in the regions that need it most", Stiffler said.

"Although the greatest concern is in specific regions, fires could still occur elsewhere. We urge everyone across New Zealand to remain vigilant by not starting any new fires and checking their previous burns are completely out."