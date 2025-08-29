Snow on way for Mackenzie Basin, Milford Road

Snow at Milford's Gertrude Valley on Friday. Photo: Milford Road Alliance webcam

The road to one of the country's key tourist drawcards looks set to cop a big dump of snow this weekend.

MetService says the summit of the Milford Road (State Highway 94) could get up to 20cm of snow overnight and tomorrow.

The forecaster has issued a road snow warning for the highway, which is the road into Milford Sound, valid for 33 hours from 2pm today.

The highway was closed overnight. It is open today but is scheduled to close overnight again from 5pm.

A road snow warning is also in place for the Crown Range Road, for three hours from 3pm today. However, MetService says another period of snow is possible late on Saturday and the warning may be extended.

Further north, SH7 between Springs Junction and Lewis Pass has reopened after being closed because of snow earlier today.

Forecasts show there is a risk of heavy snow in the Lewis Pass area on Monday before 10am, with 5-10cm possible above 750cm.

In the Mackenzie Basin, there is a risk of about 2cm of snow falling in places on SH8 and SH80 on both Sunday and Tuesday.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is urging people to drive with care on snow-affected roads.

- Allied Media