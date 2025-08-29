Battle looming over Rangiora council ward

Four seats are being contested by 10 candidates in the Waimakariri District Council’s Rangiora-Ashley Ward. Photo: North Canterbury News

A battle is looming in Waimakariri’s Rangiora-Ashley Ward, with 10 candidates vying for four seats at the council table.

Among those standing are four sitting councillors and a former councillor seeking to return.

Long-serving councillor Robbie Brine, a former police officer, has served nine terms as a councillor, while Paul Williams and Joan Ward have both served three terms.

Jason Goldsworthy is the youngest sitting councillor and was elected to the council for the first time in 2022 at the age of 29.

They are being challenged by Wendy Doody, James Bourke, Sam Fisher, Wayne Linton, Bruce McLaren and Steve Wilkinson.

Doody served three terms on the Waimakariri District Council, before stepping down three years ago for family reasons.

Her presence around the council table hasn’t been forgotten as she provided her famous sausage rolls and scones to councillors for morning tea during annual plan deliberations earlier this year.

‘‘I’m a rural woman and cooking and baking is just part of what I do. I’m always happy to give some morning tea. I’m a country girl at heart.’’

McLaren and Wilkinson are both sitting members of the Rangiora-Ashley Community Board.

Fisher and Linton stood unsuccessfully three years ago, while Mr Bourke is a first time candidate.

Waimakariri’s oldest candidate, 88-year-old Jim Gerard, is seeking re-election to the Rangiora-Ashley Community Board in the Rangiora sub-division.

Gerard is a former MP, High Commissioner to Canada, and former Waimakariri mayor and councillor.

He encourages people to vote in this year’s elections.

‘‘I just hope people take the time to read up on the candidates and think about who they want to vote for,’’ he said.

‘‘This is your one chance at local democracy, so you should make sure you vote. There’s no use complaining about it afterwards if you don’t vote.’’

Gerard is one of eight candidates in the Rangiora subdivision vying for six positions, including sitting councillors Robbie Brine and Jason Goldsworthy.

Sitting board members Kirstyn Barnett, Liz McClure and Bruce McLaren are seeking re-election, while the other candidates are Alan Geeves and Brent Robinson.

There are four candidates for two positions on the Ashley sub-division, including James Bourke, Diana Hawkins, Damon Hurley and Duncan Lundy.

