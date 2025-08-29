Threatening email sent to schools across NZ

Photo: ODT Files

Queenstown Primary School has reportedly received a threatening email sent to several schools in New Zealand.

Police are making inquiries after "a number of schools across New Zealand received threatening emails this morning," a spokeswoman said.

"We know emails of this nature can cause significant fear and concern, however it is important to note that so far we have not established any actual threat to any school."

Queenstown Primary School was among the schools to get the email along with three schools in Auckland, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Queenstown primary deputy principal Matt Leach told the Herald the school received a “bomb threat” in an email.

“They spammed a number of schools,” he said.

The school told the Otago Daily Times it did not wish to comment further.

- Allied Media