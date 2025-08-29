Snake found in Chch traveller's suitcase

A wolf snake. File photo: Getty Images

A small live snake has been found at the home of a Christchurch traveller who had just returned home from Bali.

Biosecurity New Zealand sent trained handlers to the property after a report that a snake had been found in a suitcase.

Biosecurity surveillance and incursion manager Wendy McDonald said the snake was found wrapped around the toe of a jandal.

"Each year, we detect one or two snakes at post-border locations, with more typically intercepted at the border," she said.

"These are usually non-venomous and often arrive dead due to cargo treatment."

Biosecurity NZ believed it was a wolf snake, which was a type of non-venomous boa.

The snake will be euthanised.

McDonald said Biosecurity NZ responded to alerts as quickly as possible, including dispatching trained handlers to detection sites.

"Our handlers undergo intensive training, including specialist instruction in Australia where they work with live snakes under expert supervision. This training is refreshed every two years," she said.