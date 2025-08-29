All to play for in final Southern League round

Coastal Spirit and Christchurch United captains Joe Hoole and Jago Godden vie for the ball during Coastal’s 2-0 win on Friday. PHOTO: THOMAS BIRD

One more win is all Coastal Spirit and Cashmere Technical need to confirm their places in the Southern League title race and secure National League qualification ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Table-toppers Coastal hold a one-point lead over Tech. A win over Universities would see them claim their first-ever league title since the club was formed in 2007.

Captain Joe Hoole said the team was excited but trying not to look too far ahead.

“Talking to a few of the boys, there’s some sleepless nights. Just looking forward to the opportunity at the weekend,” he said.

“We’ve got a week of hard work at training to come before we do that, but everyone knows what’s at stake. It’s a mix of nerves and excitement, I guess.”

For Tech, a nine-game unbeaten run has seen them rise from fifth to second.

A win over Dunedin City Royals would guarantee them second place. The top two teams qualify for the National League at the end of the season.

“I thought it was beyond us, to be honest,” said head coach Dan Schwarz.

“I know there’s people in the group that didn’t. Dan Terris (assistant coach) always had his eye on winning the league, but I took it as ‘win the next game, see what happens, and just worry about us’.”

Tech are still in the title hunt if Coastal slip up against Universities, who Tech beat 4-0 on Saturday.

Cashmere Technical winger Yusuf van Dam on the ball against Universities in his side’s 4-0 win on Saturday. PHOTO: JOSH VERGEEST

Schwarz joked he had asked Universities to do them a favour and beat Coastal this weekend.

“You always ask things, but Coastal are a very good team. We can’t worry about what’s going on down the road.”

Coastal will also put the Hurley Shield on the line after winning it off Christchurch United in their 2-0 victory last Friday - a win Hoole said was made even sweeter after United took the shield from them last year.

He said everything comes down to this weekend, with Coastal able to either win the league and hold the Hurley Shield over summer, or drop to third and surrender it.

“Straight after the final whistle on Friday, it was drilled into us by the coaches that we’ve still not achieved anything,” Hoole said.

“It all comes down to 90-minutes of football on Sunday, which I think we’re all more than keen, and more than ready for.”

The loss to Coastal all but ended United’s hopes of finishing in the top two.

They now need wins against Wānaka on Sunday and next week’s catch-up game away to Nelson Suburbs, and hope either Coastal or Tech drop points.

The relegation battle is still alive with bottom-placed Selwyn United needing to win against Nelson at home and hope Universities don’t beat Coastal.

Nomads host Ferrymead Bays in the other match.

To add to the drama, all five games will be played simultaneously, kicking off at 11.30am on Sunday.

Said Schwarz: “Anything can happen on the final day.”

SOUTHERN LEAGUE ROUND 18 (11.30AM SUN)

Coastal Spirit v Universities, Tane Norton Park

Cashmere Technical v Dunedin CR, Garrick Park

Wānaka v Christchurch Utd, Wānaka Rec Centre

Selwyn Utd v Nelson Suburbs, Foster Park

Nomads Utd v Ferrymead Bays, Tulett Park

Points: Coastal 39, Cashmere Tech 38, Chch Utd 34, Nomads 28, Ferrymead Bays 25, Nelson 24, Dunedin 22, Wanaka 15, Universities 5, Selwyn Utd 3.