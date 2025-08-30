Otago Spirit run away against Tasman

Naomi Sopoaga scored one try for Otago this afternoon, helping her team notch up a 48-15 win against in Nelson in Tasman. FILE PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

You cannot keep a bronco harnessed for long.

The Otago Spirit shook off a lacklustre opening 40 minutes to run away with a 48-15 win against Tasman in Nelson this afternoon.

The visitors saved their wild and untamed rugby for a 20-minute stretch at the start of the second half.

They ran in four tries to clinch their fourth consecutive win this season.

The Spirit are comfortably ensconced at the top of the Championship standings.

All hail Greer Muir, who rolled back the years with a series of devastating line breaks and lineout steals.

And she finished off with a sensational individual try.

She collected an offload with 60m to run. She chipped the cover defender, toed it ahead, dived on the ball and carried it over the line to score.

Fellow loose forward Sarah Jones had another monster game at openside.

Crazy to think she played fullback for Tasman last year.

The midfield combination of Naomi Sopoaga and Charlotte Va’afusuaga were a constant threat. They created endless problems for Tasman.

But the Spirit kept their sparkling brand of rugby corked in the opening exchanges, though.

Otago Spirit captain Greer Muir rolled back the years by scoring a sensational try against Tasman. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Their handling was sloppy and they coughed up a series of turnovers.

But Muir nabbed a lineout steal and the visitors pounced.

They worked the ball up field and Muir bounced out of a tackle, drew the final defender and offloaded to centre Va’afusuaga to score.

Tasman responded immediately.

Hooker Jett Hayward ran around the back of the lineout and bolted towards the line on a determined and successful charge.

Otago struggled to stitch phases together and secure the ball for their exciting backline.

But when Tasman lock Brooklyn Logan was binned for a high tackle, the visitors exploited the advantage.

Jones smashed her way to the line from 10m out to score, and Otago stretched their lead to 17-8 when winger Hannah Norris chopped back in field and scored under the posts.

It felt like a decisive period of play, but Tasman reversed the momentum with a try to Kim Lammers in the corner right just before the break.

But Sopoaga caught Tasman napping early in the second. She was brought down in a tackle but got to her feet quickly and took off for the line, leaving Abigail Paton an easy conversion.

Sopoaga was quickly back in the action. She combined beautifully with Va’afusuaga in the midfield to create space for Jamie Church, who scampered over.

Muir made another storming break. Paton loomed on her right shoulder and dotted down.

Jamie Church looks to round her opposition during one of last season's games. She scored one try against Tasman in Nelson this afternoon. FILE PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Tasman had dropped off the pace. The game was in the balance at halftime, but quickly became more of a rout.

The Spirit’s superior fitness and willingness to run it from anywhere bent the Tasman defence into all sorts of unruly shapes.

The players and spectators observed a moment of silence at the beginning of the game to mark the passing of former Highlanders and Tasman Mako loose forward Shane Christie.

In the other Championship game, Northland beat North Harbour 39-22 in Auckland on Friday night.

In the Premiership, Counties-Manukau cruised to a 65-14 win against the Hawke’s Bay Tui and Manawatū upset Auckland 22-21.

Farah Palmer Cup

The scores

Otago 48

Sarah Jones 2, Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Hannah Norris, Naomi Sopoaga, Jamie Church, Abigail Paton, Greer Muir tries; Paton 3 con, Jones con

Tasman 15

Jett Hayward, Kim Lammers tries; Bethan Manners con, pen

Halftime: 17-15