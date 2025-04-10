'Some pretty hefty punches': Sports reporter enters the boxing ring

Sam Coughlan’s guard only dropped for half a second - and Mark Fuller let him know about it. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

“Let’s go, reporter!” trainer Jarrod Gear-Ngatai barks as we begin a skipping drill to train speed and footwork.

It’s clear I’m slower than the three actual boxers alongside me, stumbling constantly.

But the criticism of my skipping struggles is nothing compared to what comes later when I step in the ring with head coach Mark Fuller.

PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

After finally managing to find some rhythm and earning a rare “nice work, Sammy”, I trip over my feet again.

It’s a taste of the tough love that defines Smiling Tigers.

Located in Fuller’s backyard in Wainoni, the gym has been operating since 2010, with the trainer also guiding various Canterbury and New Zealand representative teams.

Today, my training partners include 16-year-old two-time national age-group champion Lea Newman, Arona Togiaso, who has been boxing for eight months, and fellow trainee Chung Lee.

Together, we power through a punishing kettlebell circuit –squats, lunges, and swings that I’m sure are going to hurt for a long while after.

PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Then, it’s time to step into the ring. Fuller, a former South Island champion, holds up pads as targets, moving around while calling out instructions. The experience is rewarding at times, but mostly embarrassing.

At 60, he’s nearly 40 years my senior and he still packs a punch.

“Harder,” he tells me after one lacklustre jab.

“Again,” he says after another weak effort.

Chung Lee prepares to let loose on Sam Coughlan. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Eventually patience wears thin and I get socked around the ears after a couple of quick jabs, met with roaring laughter.

I should have listened to Fuller’s earlier warning: “Tuck your chin in, or it’s a target.”

Later, I’m punished with 20 push-ups for leaning on the ropes between sets – no rest for the wicked.

Then, I’m given padded up to absorb the trio going through their training with some pretty hefty punches.

PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The difference between my unsteady stance and the slick, controlled movements of my training partners is stark.

Even Lea, who is much shorter and at least 30kg lighter, nearly knocks me off my feet.

It’s a learning experience and certainly a tiring one.

By the end of the session I can feel my legs cramping up and my knees shaking. My core is killing me from endless push-ups and crunches.

As I head out the door, Fuller offers a parting challenge: “Come back any time.”

I may not have seen the last of the Smiling Tigers.

Next week, the pain continues when Sam trains with the champion Hornby Panthers rugby league side