12 new speed bumps for Christchurch suburb

The road works will start in Bromley on Monday, June 23. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Work to install 12 new speed bumps near a Christchurch school will start next week.

The Bromley street upgrade project will begin on Monday, June 23. As well as the speed bumps, 12 new signs will be put in and the asphalt in five areas near pedestrian crossings will be upgraded. Tactile paving will also be added to six crossing points, a new pedestrian refuge island will be built and line markings will be refreshed across six locations in Bromley.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said the work aims to reduce traffic speeds, limit heavy vehicle use, and improve safety for people biking and walking, especially outside Bromley School.

“Residents have told us they’re concerned about fast, heavy traffic on Bromley streets, including safety around crossing points,” said Bradbury.

“We’ve worked closely with elected members and the community to identify the areas that need attention first, particularly on Hay Street, Keighleys Road and Bromley Road, where road safety for tamariki is a key concern.”

Bradbury said the street upgrades in Bromley were previously been part of the council’s Way Safer Streets programme, with some of the work earmarked to be funded by central Government via the Transport Choices programme.

He said this funding became unavailable due to the Government’s changing priorities.

"This phase of work is funded via the Long Term Plan 2024 to 2034. Other street upgrades in Bromley will be scheduled as funding becomes available, through future annual planning and long term planning processes.

"To carry out the upgrades, temporary traffic lights will be used to create a ‘one-way at a time’ system through the work areas during the day. Two-way traffic will be reinstated after 7pm each night. Work will take approximately 2-3 weeks.

"We know roadworks can be disruptive, and we really appreciate everyone’s patience while we make these important street upgrades for Bromley," Bradbury says.

The upgrades are part of the first phase of the Bromley Transport Action Plan, developed in response to community feedback and approved by the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board in December.

Image: Christchurch City Council

Work area 1: The intersection of Keighleys Road and McGregors Road.

Work area 2: The intersection of Keighleys Road and Korora Street.

Work area 3: A section of road between 25 and 39 Keighleys Road, opposite Bromley School.

Work area 4: A section of Keighleys Road, opposite Cypress Garden Reserve/Bromley Cemetery.

Work area 5: The intersection of Keighleys Road and Bromley Road.

Work area 6: A section of road at 42–50 Bromley Road, opposite Bromley Community Centre.

The work will start in work area 1 and continue southeast, towards work area 6.