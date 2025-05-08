Cocaine and $45k cash seized in resort raid

Photo: Getty Images

Drugs including cocaine, MDMA and ketamine were found in a police swoop on a Queenstown property which also netted $45,000.

Now a 39-year-old man faces multiple charges.

Detective Sergeant Miriam Chittenden said the property was raised yesterday morning.

Following the arrest, a search found varying amounts of ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, cannabis, and psilocybin.

Digital scales were also located, alongside $45,000 cash, Det Sgt Chittenden said.

"We work hard to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs within our community as we see first-hand the serious impacts and harm from these illicit drugs every day."

The 39-year-old man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday May 12.

He is charged with multiple charges including offers to supply LSD, offers to supply psilocybin, possession of cocaine, and possession of MDMA.