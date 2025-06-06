'You always want to be playing finals footy': Will Jordan ready for the playoffs

Will Jordan at the Crusaders training session on June 5. Photo: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The Crusaders have one of their strongest weapons back for the playoffs and he can't wait to try and help his side to another Super Rugby title.

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan returns from injury for the side for Friday night's quarter-final against the Reds in Christchurch.

"I was always looking at this window so I'm stoked the knee has been able to get back in action this week for an important game for us," Jordan said.

"At this time of year everyone has bumps and bruises - it's the nature of the game so strap it up and get out there. It's certainly not one you want to miss so no reservations from me about getting back into this weekend."

Jordan has recovered from the knee injury that has sidelined him since early May when he was hurt playing against the Chiefs.

He's confident he can hit the ground running and knows if he doesn't perform there are others happy to take his place.

"In this environment, there's always pressure," he said. "It's a results business, so every week you've go to perform. Johnny McNicholl played well while I was out so it's on me to come back in and keep up the good form he was doing, but not to try to do too much as well."

Jordan missed all of last season with injury and is thrilled to be getting a crack at the Super Rugby finals.

"Through the whole year it drove me to be involved as much as I can and try and contribute. You always want to be playing finals footy in these big games," Jordan said.

"I'm grateful to be in this position now and to be able to go out there and play with freedom on Friday."

The hosts have four All Blacks back this week and coach Rob Penney said the team selection was close to the Crusaders' strongest starting lineup this year.

Penney said Jordan's return was a boost.

"He's such an important part of the Crusaders' mix. He's had acknowledgment worldwide about his capabilities and any team he plays in, he's such an asset.

"Without putting any burdens on him, he'll be a point of difference. No doubt."

This season's new playoff format has come under fire after it was revealed that the Hurricanes clash with the Brumbies on Saturday night in Canberra could be a dead rubber depending on previous results, with both sides potentially advancing to the semi-finals.

Jordan said the Crusaders aren't worrying about anything other than beating the Reds.

"It's pretty simple for us," Jordan said.

"You just win and you're through to the next week."

Crusaders team to face the Reds:

Tamaiti Williams (VC) Codie Taylor Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Antonio Shalfoon Ethan Blackadder Tom Christie Christian Lio-Willie Noah Hotham Rivez Reihana Sevu Reece (C) David Havili Braydon Ennor Chay Fihaki Will Jordan

Impact

George Bell George Bower Kershawl Sykes-Martin Jamie Hannah Cullen Grace Kyle Preston James O'Connor Johnny McNicholl

Players unavailable for selection due to injury:

Finaly BREWIS Shoulder (surgery)

Out for the season

Taha Kemara Knee (surgery)

Out for the season

Dom GARDINER Foot (surgery)

Out for the season