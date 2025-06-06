60 new bus shelters being built in Chch

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Waiting for the bus in east Christchruch is set to become a bit easier this winter.

Christchurch City Council is installing 60 new bus shelters in the city with money from the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund.

Council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said: "We’ve targeted the most well-used stops, many around school routes in Christchurch east.

"With more than 2000 passengers expected to benefit every single day, the new shelters are going to make it more comfortable for people waiting for the bus, particularly in the biting winter months."

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Fifty-five of the bus stops did not previously have shelters, while five are replacing older infrastructure.

Wright said about 15 new shelters have already been installed. The work is expected to be finished by the end of September.

"We’re also improving accessibility and bus waiting areas by putting in hardstand areas, tactile pavers, seating, new bus stops, and relocating the bus stop," he said.