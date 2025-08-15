Christchurch nurses 'run ragged' over shortages

Bruce MacIntosh joined other nurses on strike in Christchurch today. Photo: RNZ

A Christchurch nurse who joined others on strike this afternoon says staff shortages are so bad he is regularly seeing colleagues in tears.

Nurses from theatre, post-anaesthetic care and radiology wards at Christchurch Hospital walked off the job from 2 to 4pm today over a breakdown of collective bargaining.

About 80 supporters and nurses gathered in Hagley Park, across the road from Christchurch Hospital, waving flags and posters calling for safe staffing.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation delegate and operating theatre assistant Bruce MacIntosh said he was constantly seeing the impact of the staffing shortages.

"Its incredible when you go around the wards, and see it like we do and meet with the delegates regularly. It is a crisis. Some of the delegates are crying on the night shift when they can't fill the (staffing) spots," said MacIntosh.

"It is risky for the nurses, because if something goes wrong their name is on the block, which is a risk to their practice. So, not only is there risk to the patients, but also risk to the practitioners, the nurses."

Nurse Averil Cooper said she too was making a stand for the safety of the patients and nurses' registration.

"We have no staff, very little staff. They are run ragged and putting their scope of practice and registration on the line," said Cooper.

She said the staff were dealing with chaos every day.

Gayl Marryatt, a registered nurse and NZNO delegate, said the strike was part of a rolling strike being taken by the union.

She said it was to highlight that multiple parts of the hospital were being affected by the short staffing.

Nurses planned to hold nation-wide industrial action on September 2 and September 4.

Health NZ said contingency plans were in place during the strike.