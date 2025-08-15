Phoenix reunion for Tech trio in cup semi-final

Lara Wall of Cashmere Technical puts a tackle in during her side’s 4-1 win over Coastal Spirit on Sunday. The wing-back is playing for Tech during the A-League off-season. PHOTO: CARL COZZONE/ DUST MEDIA

When Lara Wall steps onto the field for Sunday’s Kate Sheppard Cup semi-final, she’ll be surrounded by familiar faces - both in her own Cashmere Technical team and in the opposition, the Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

Wall is contracted to the Phoenix’s senior side but is allowed to return to play for Tech during the A-League off-season.

That means facing several former teammates, some of whom she will rejoin next month when the Phoenix’s pre-season begins.

“It’s going to be weird,” Wall said.

“When I’m facing them from the kick-off, looking at their colours and kit coming at me. I’ve tried not to think about it too much.”

She won’t be the only one in that position.

Tech teammates Annalie Longo and Rebecca Lake also played for the Phoenix last season.

“It’ll be a bit weird for all of us, but a cool opportunity too,” Wall said.

This is the first time Tech have reached the Kate Sheppard Cup semi-finals, after beating Otago University 2-1 in last month’s quarter-finals.

If they win on Sunday, they will face either Auckland United or Eastern Suburbs in the final on the first weekend of September.

“Everyone is really excited to make history, and we all definitely know how much of a big deal it is,” Wall said.

“It’ll be really cool to go out there and hopefully represent the South Island.”

Wall believes Tech are well prepared, having beaten cross-town rivals Coastal Spirit 4-1 in the South Island League last Sunday.

They also booked a spot in Canterbury’s Reta Fitzpatrick Cup final after a 5-0 win over Selwyn United last Wednesday.

“It’s good to have good competition the week before we go up and play,” she said.

“I would say we’re coming into the game on form. We’ve had a few wins which has prepared us really well.”

KATE SHEPPARD CUP SEMI-FINAL (SUNDAY, 2PM)

Wellington Phoenix Reserves v Cashmere Technical, Fraser Park