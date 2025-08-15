Smoke spotted on plane at Christchurch Airport

Christchurch Airport. Photo: File image

Smoke was spotted on a plane at Christchurch Airport and a light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said all the passengers had disembarked safely and the plane was grounded at the airport.

Fire crews from the Ilam, Redwood, Wigram, Christchurch City, Spreydon, and Christchurch Airport stations responded to the incident about 1.30pm.

The spokesperson said all passengers had safely disembarked. It is believed the plane had an issue with its hydraulics.

Meanwhile, The Press reported a light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing near Christchurch Airport.

An airport spokesperson said the crew was safe and well. Two people were on board the light aircraft at the time.

Hato Hone St John staff were called to both incidents but were then stood down.