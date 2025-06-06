Sinkhole opens on major Christchurch road

Photo: Supplied

A sinkhole has opened up on Fendalton Rd - a major thoroughfare in Christchurch.

The water supply has been cut in the area for the next few hours.

A taxi has also been damaged after driving into the large sinkhole.

Traffic is backed up around Fendalton Road.

Police say they received reports of water, flooding and potential road damage on Friday at about 6.20am.

A worker cordons off the sinkhole. Photo: Supplied

Nearby resident Rachel Alexander says she woke up to a text from a neighbour warning that the water was off.

While walking her dog she says she saw the sinkhole in the road.

"I managed to get right up next to it and the sinkhole is a good one metre or two metres wide and there's a contractor digging there."

The sinkhole is near St Barnabas Church which is a prominent landmark in the city.

The city was hit by heavy rain on Thursday.

Christchurch City Council has been approached for comment.