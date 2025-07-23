Firefighters battle blaze in roof of Christchurch business

Fire crews battled an overnight blaze in the roof of a commercial building in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Wigram shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Six trucks, including a turntable ladder, from the Wigram, Spreydon, Ilam and Christchurch City stations were sent to the scene.

The fire was put out by about 2am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ told RNZ the fire had spread from machinery.