Watch: Big screens going in at Christchurch's new stadium

The big screens are being installed at Christchurch's new $683 million central city stadium.

In a video released on Thursday, Christchurch City Council project director Kent Summerfield said the landscaping and big screens are being installed at One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha after another big month of progress on site.

“We’re getting into the business end of the project now with landscaping and external works well underway,” Summerfield said.

The external works are now “particularly advanced” at the southern end of the site, which backs onto Tuam St in central Christchurch.

“In total, we’ll be planting around 10,000 native trees and plants around the site over the next few months. These will be in a mixture of raingardens, garden beds and planters,” says Mr Summerfield.

The stadium grounds will tie in with the wider area, which has just undergone a major roading and water network upgrade as part of the council’s Te Kaha Surrounding Streets package of works.

One New Zealand Stadium will have two replay screens, each around 150m2, along with 770m of LED ribbon boards around the stands.

Work is also on track inside the stadium.

“On the level one concourse, fit-out of the food and beverage outlets is progressing nicely. There will be 32 of these outlets dotted around the perimeter of the concourse,” says Summerfield.

The video also offers a look at the view from a coaching box on level four of the west stand, which sits above the corporate suites.

“This level will also house media, officials and communications equipment,” says Summerfield.

The installation of the stadium’s LED screens has also started this month, with the frame for the first of two replay screens lifted into place in the south-west stand.

“Construction of the second screen to go in the north-east of the site is also underway. We’re also well advanced with installation of the ribbon boards to the level one concourse,” says Summerfield.

“The team has been working hard and continuing to make great progress on site. We remain on track for an opening in April 2026 and on budget,” says Summerfield.