Marist Albion channelling spirit of '85 ahead of Metro premier final

Marist Albion centre Angus Hammett spots a gap during his side’s 60-23 preliminary final win over Lincoln University on Saturday. PHOTO: KATE SMITH

Forty years after their famous title-winning season in 1985, a Marist Albion team with deep ties to the club’s past will take on Linwood in the Metro premier final on Sunday.

Head coach Ross Kennedy has a direct connection to that celebrated side – his father Adrian was a member of the 1985 team.

So too were the uncles of current hooker Rowan O’Gorman, Pat and Simon, as well as the father of injured fullback Isaac Hutchinson, Brent.

Marist great Tala Kele, who played more than 300 premier games, also featured, while the side was captained by Steve Hansen, who would go on to be one of the All Blacks’ most successful coaches.

Kennedy said the legacy of 1985 has been a source of motivation this season.

“Our club in the 80s played a lot of games at Rugby Park, so our first goal was to get home to the green fence (which lines Rugby Park).”

The 1985 Marist Albion side which won the Metro competition. The team was captained by Steve Hansen (front centre) who would go on to coach the All Blacks. Photo: Supplied

Even though this year’s final will be played at Apollo Projects Stadium, Kennedy said the location did not matter.

“Metaphorically, it still is the green fence.”

Former club captain Terry McCormick remembered 1985 as being a season of redemption after losing to New Brighton in the final the year prior.

“They put it together (in 1985) and it was a huge celebration that night, because it was our first championship since the 50s,” he said.

McCormick spoke to the current squad earlier this year, reflecting on the club’s proud history.

“I alluded to the three great eras of Christchurch Marist rugby, the late 1910s and early 1920s when we won five titles in a row, the early 50s when we won three championships and then, of course, when we won in ‘85, ‘88, ‘89, ‘91, ‘94.”

Kennedy’s team underlined their title credentials last weekend with a dominant 60-23 win over Lincoln University in the preliminary final, highlighted by wing Maretino Kaledou’s four-try haul.

They have not lost since a 27-15 defeat to University of Canterbury in round two, but Kennedy knows that won’t count for much on Sunday.

“We’ve been one of the most consistent teams in the competition, so the guys very much deserve their place in the final. But we’ve earned nothing more,” he said.

Linwood are defending the title they won last year, their first in 51 years.

They edged High School Old Boys 27-26 in a tense preliminary final, thanks in large part to the boot of first-five Josh Jennings, who kicked four penalties and converted both tries.

“Josh ‘Laser’ Jennings they call him apparently,” said Linwood head coach Brendan Nolan.

Wing Maretino Kaledou scored four tries for Marist Albion on Saturday. PHOTO: KATE SMITH

The Bulls’ focus, as always, is on team connection ahead of the match.

“We’re not a squad of 22, we’re a village,” Nolan said.

“On Friday we’ll come together with extended family, all the people that have allowed the players to be able to go away from home and train throughout the year, to really recognise the sacrifices people have made.”

Nolan expects another tight battle after going down 31-27 to Marist in their qualifying final.

“They’ve been the top team all year. They play a really nice, attractive brand of footy.

“But we’re not too focused on what they’re up to,” he said.

Kennedy agreed the last meeting had exposed areas for improvement.

“They (Linwood) applied a lot of pressure to us, so that was a very valuable lesson.

“It’s going to be about how we combat their tempo of game and how we deal with their pressure.”

Sunday’s final at Apollo Projects Stadium kicks off at 2.45pm.